The official Hindi teaser for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is out, showcasing a darker, more violent sequel. It features Ranveer Singh's transformation into a spy and a reworked 'Uri' dialogue. The film releases pan-India on March 19, 2026.

The official Hindi teaser of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' dropped on Tuesday, setting the tone for a darker and more violent sequel to the 2025 blockbuster. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is positioned as a high-stakes continuation that expands the franchise's espionage-driven universe.

Teaser Highlights and Character Transformation

Running for approximately 1 minute and 12 seconds, the teaser opens with a relentless, blood-soaked action montage that underscores the psychological and physical transformation of Jaskirat Singh Rangi into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari. The visuals suggest a far grimmer narrative, leaning heavily into stylised brutality and covert warfare.

A standout moment arrives at the end of the teaser with a reworked version of the iconic Uri dialogue: "Yeh Naya Hindustan hai, yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur marega bhi" ("This is the new India; it will enter your home and kill you").

Ranveer Singh appears in a clean-shaven avatar, the same look briefly teased at the conclusion of the first film.

The teaser also hints at extensive flashback sequences, tracing Hamza's origin story and his journey into becoming a lethal undercover operative in Karachi.

Cast and Release Details

Glimpses of returning cast members Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan are featured, with Madhavan expected to play a more substantial role this time.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with T-Series taking over as the music label, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is slated for a pan-India theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. It will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. (ANI)