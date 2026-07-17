Deepika recently made headlines after reports claimed she stepped away from Spirit and Kalki 2 following discussions over structured working hours. The reports sparked an industry-wide conversation about work schedules and the need for flexible timings, particularly for working mothers.

While those reports generated widespread debate, Deepika has continued filming Raaka, reportedly aiming to finish her portions before beginning maternity leave.

Raaka, directed by Atlee, is expected to be one of Indian cinema's biggest action spectacles. Alongside Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, the film is also reported to feature Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in important roles. Combining science fiction, fantasy and large-scale action, the film is currently slated for a 2027 theatrical release.

Apart from Raaka, Deepika will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's King alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla and Rani Mukerji, and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.