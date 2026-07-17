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Deepika Padukone Shoots Action Sequences for Raaka During Third Trimester Ahead of Maternity Leave
Deepika Padukone is reportedly continuing the shoot of Raaka despite being in her third trimester. The actress is said to be balancing demanding action scenes, family responsibilities, and preparations for maternity leave
Deepika Padukone Reportedly Shooting Raaka Despite Third Trimester
Deepika Padukone is reportedly leaving no stone unturned to complete her portions for Raaka before taking a break for maternity leave. The actress, who is expecting her second child, has been filming extensively for Atlee's upcoming action spectacle, which marks her first on-screen pairing with Allu Arjun.
According to recent reports, Deepika has been working on a packed shooting schedule, including physically demanding action sequences, while ensuring the film remains on track.
Dedication on Set Impresses the Film's Crew
Reports suggest that Deepika, who is around seven months pregnant, has been participating in regular shoots, including night schedules, to complete her commitments. Members of the production team have reportedly praised her professionalism and determination.
A crew member was quoted as saying that her commitment has inspired everyone on the set. The source also highlighted that despite her busy filming schedule, Deepika continues to devote quality time to her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, successfully balancing work and family life.
Eight-Hour Work Debate and Upcoming Projects
Deepika recently made headlines after reports claimed she stepped away from Spirit and Kalki 2 following discussions over structured working hours. The reports sparked an industry-wide conversation about work schedules and the need for flexible timings, particularly for working mothers.
While those reports generated widespread debate, Deepika has continued filming Raaka, reportedly aiming to finish her portions before beginning maternity leave.
Raaka, directed by Atlee, is expected to be one of Indian cinema's biggest action spectacles. Alongside Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, the film is also reported to feature Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in important roles. Combining science fiction, fantasy and large-scale action, the film is currently slated for a 2027 theatrical release.
Apart from Raaka, Deepika will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's King alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla and Rani Mukerji, and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.
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