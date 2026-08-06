The first look of actor Mani Kandan's upcoming film, 'Makkal Kavalan', has been released. The poster shows him in a cop uniform. Directed by Santhosh Kumar and produced by Neelam Studios, the poster was unveiled by director Mari Selvaraj.

Mani Kandan as a cop in 'Makkal Kavalan'

The title of actor Mani Kandan's upcoming film is finally out, along with the first look poster of the movie. Mani Kandan's upcoming film is titled Makkal Kavalan.

The movie is directed by Santhosh Kumar. In the first look poster of the movie, Mani Kandan was seen dressed in a cop uniform. The tagline of the film reads, "Heroes are not born. They are made." The caption of the poster reads, "One badge. One man. One battle against power. Here's the First Look of Makkal Kaavalan." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Applause Entertainment (@applausesocial) The film's music is composed by Nivas K Prasanna.

Mari Selvaraj unveils first look

The first look poster of the movie was unveiled by the director Mari Selvaraj. While sharing the poster, Mari Selvaraj wrote, "The first look of #MakkalKaavalan is here! It looks intense and powerful. Yet another promising film from @NeelamStudios and @BirlaStudios. My heartfelt wishes to everyone behind it. Congratulations, Manikandan. This feels like a role that's going to stay with people. My best wishes to the entire team of Makkal Kaavalan on this endeavour!!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mari Selvaraj (@mariselvaraj84)

The film is produced under the banner of Neelam Studios. (ANI)