For Kichcha Sudeep, fans aren't just an audience; they're family. He proved this all over again at the Ramanagara Karaga Utsava. When it started pouring, he simply pushed aside his umbrella to stand in the rain with his fans, winning everyone's hearts.

For Kichcha Sudeep's fans, he's not just some big-shot actor, but a star they feel a real, emotional connection with. An incident at the Ramanagara Karaga Utsava just proved this once again. Despite a heavy downpour, Sudeep set aside his umbrella and stood on stage, getting drenched with his fans. This simple, down-to-earth gesture has earned him massive praise. Sudeep, who was a guest at the festival, was greeted by a huge crowd of fans. The rain started just as he was getting on stage.

An assistant quickly held an umbrella for Sudeep. But when the actor saw his fans standing in the pouring rain, he waved the umbrella away. 'It's okay, let's also get a little wet,' he said. He then stood in the rain and addressed the crowd, thanking them for their love. This move, showing he's just one of them despite his stardom, is now going viral on social media.

'You don't know the people of Ramanagara yet!'

Sudeep was visibly happy to see such a large crowd turn up for the event, even with the bad weather. He shared that even he had his doubts if people would come. 'It's raining, will people even show up? I asked Mohammed Nalapad. He told me, ‘You don't know the people of Ramanagara yet, just come with me,'' Sudeep shared. The actor was clearly touched by the love shown by the people of Ramanagara, who came out in droves despite the rain.

'This is a friends' stage, no Bigg Boss here!'

During the festival, someone inevitably asked Sudeep about Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13. But he skillfully sidestepped the topic, keeping the focus on the friendly atmosphere of the event. 'This is a platform for friends. A stage where friends have invited me. Let's not talk about Bigg Boss here. Bigg Boss will happen where it should, and how it should. People will keep watching it,' Sudeep said with a smile. His comment has only made Bigg Boss fans more curious about what changes are in store for the new season.

Fans are waiting for Bigg Boss

It's confirmed that Kichcha Sudeep will be back to host Bigg Boss Kannada. There are reports that the 'Agnipareekshe' segment will start on August 16, with the main show kicking off on September 6. Besides this, Sudeep is also busy with his film projects. Work is underway on his much-awaited movie 'Billa Ranga Baasha', which is expected to hit theatres next year. But for now, it's his simple act of getting drenched with his fans in Ramanagara that's the talk of the town on social media. By reacting to his fans' love in this way, Kichcha has once again proved what he always says: 'My fans are my strength.'