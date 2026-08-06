Rumours of Bharti Singh's third pregnancy are circulating after a viral video showed her reacting to an alleged pregnancy, leaving fans confused. The comedian recently welcomed her second child, Kaju, in December 2025.

Bharti Singh, lovingly known as the laughter queen, has set the internet on fire once again after putting up a video that shows her baby bump, hinting at a third pregnancy. The diva recently welcomed her second child, Kaju, in December 2025. Well, let us tell you that this alleged pregnancy speculation is a sham, and she is not pregnant.

Is Bharti Singh Pregnant?

Yes, the comedian took this route by flaunting a fake baby bump to convince her audience for an ad campaign. However, fans were quick to react to the same. Yes, you read that right. Sharing the ad video, Bharti wrote on Instagram., "Guys, good newzzz...… @ozivanutrition ke side se kyunki birthday unka 10th birthday hai but gifts hum sab ko mil rahe hain.. BUY1GET4FREE." In the video, Bharti can be seen pricking her fake baby bump with a pin and revealing that this was a get-up for an ad.

Fan's React

Internet personality Orry wrote, “wtf.” Her own husband Harsh wrote, “Are yaar.” One more comment read, “Bharti mam i am big fan of you.” Another comment read, “Mujhe laga ab badam aayega.” While another comment read, “I just got excited for 2 sec.”

About Bharti's Personal Life

She married writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 3, 2017. They have two children together, both boys.