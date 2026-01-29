Outrage from the coastal people:

In the culture of Tulu Nadu, 'Daiva' is not just a belief; it's a way of life for the people. Chavundi Daiva is believed to be one of the most powerful deities of the coast. Using such a sacred tradition as an object of entertainment or parody without any understanding has hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees. It is suspected that one of Ranveer Singh's photoshoots or advertisements may have caused this controversy. Misrepresenting the Daiva's attire or rituals is said to be the main reason for this FIR.