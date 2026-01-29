Even in its eighth week, Dhurandhar is showing rare box office stamina. On Day 55, the film recorded an estimated India net collection of around ₹90 lakh to ₹1.05 crore. At this stage of a theatrical run, most films witness sharp weekday drops, but Dhurandhar continues to hover near the ₹1 crore mark. This consistent performance underlines strong word-of-mouth, repeat audience interest, and continued theatre demand. Trade analysts consider this level of stability almost unheard of for a film beyond the 50-day milestone.