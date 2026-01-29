Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wowed fans at Deepika’s friend’s New York wedding, with Ranveer lighting up the dance floor in a velvet suit and Deepika exuding elegance in a deep purple saree.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently turned heads as they attended the wedding of Deepika’s close friend in New York. As pictures from the celebration surfaced online, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the couple’s charm, style, and infectious energy.

Ranveer Singh Sets the Dance Floor on Fire

Newly surfaced photos show Ranveer Singh in his element, dancing his heart out and lighting up the celebration with his trademark enthusiasm. Dressed in a plush midnight-blue velvet suit, the actor looked every bit the life of the party. His confident moves and vibrant presence instantly grabbed attention, with fans praising his unapologetic energy and effortless swag. Social media users couldn’t get enough of Ranveer’s joyful spirit, calling him “pure vibes” and “a total mood.”

Deepika Padukone Steals Hearts With Her Elegant Look

While Ranveer brought the energy, Deepika Padukone mesmerised fans with her timeless elegance. The actress opted for a deep purple printed saree adorned with intricate motifs, paired with a sleek low bun that accentuated her sharp features. Her minimal jewellery added a subtle sparkle, making her look graceful yet striking. In several candid moments, Deepika is seen laughing, posing with the bride and groom, and enjoying the festivities with close friends, giving fans a glimpse of her relaxed and happy side.

Inside the Intimate New York Wedding Celebration

The wedding of Sneha Ramachander and Chris Rossi was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family. Unseen pictures shared on Reddit quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comment section with love and admiration. Many appreciated seeing Deepika and Ranveer enjoying personal moments away from the spotlight. Ranveer also joined the pre-wedding festivities, with DJ Mehul sharing pictures from the event and receiving praise from the actor for delivering a “banger set.”