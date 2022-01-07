Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for girlfriend Alia Bhatt; see pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved Bollywood couples of present times. This was proved once again when Ranbir became the photographer for his lady love, capturing the beautiful smile of Alia on the lens.

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt does not need a professional photographer anymore. She has her very own personal photographer who captures her moods and expressions in ways no other can. Alia has shared a series of pictures that were snapped by her “boyfriend” as she flaunted those snapshots on her Instagram handle.

The man behind the lens, who caught that beautiful smile of Alia Bhatt, is none other than Ranbir Kapoor. And when Ranbir takes on to photography, who better than Alia can be his muse? Alia took to Instagram to share these pictures to not only post her beautiful close-ups but also to flaunt her man’s photography skills, a talent that we did not know Ranbir was so perfect at.

What gave us a moment of ‘aww’ is how Alia Bhatt decided not to take Ranbir Kapoor’s name as the photographer in the caption, but instead call him her “boyfriend”. It is no secret that the two have been dating each other for quite some time now. In fact, they were earlier a lot more secretive about their relationship, but lately, the two have been seen in some major PDA moments, especially at the Brahmastra motion picture launch event. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt grooves to Justin Bieber’s ‘peaches’ along with her girl-gang (WATCH)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had taken their second holiday within a year to the jungles. Earlier in September on Ranbir’s birthday, the two had gone to Jawai in Rajasthan – a place famous for leopard safaris. Recently, the two went to another national park to ring in the New Year together. In fact, for the new year 2021, Ranbir and Alia were seen going out on safaris in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt would be tying the knot towards the end of this year. There were reports that they were to get married in Summer 2022, however, they reportedly shifted their dates post the release of their film ‘Brahmastra’.

