Dharmendra’s most cherished possession was his sprawling 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala. Far removed from the noise of Mumbai, this property was his sanctuary. It featured lush organic farms, a private swimming pool, and a fully equipped modern gym – all of which reflected his deep attachment to nature and fitness.

Reports also indicate that he owned real estate across Maharashtra worth more than Rs 17 crore, along with agricultural and non-agricultural plots he purchased for Rs 88 lakh and Rs 52 lakh. In recent years, he had also planned a 30-cottage luxury resort across 12 acres near his farmhouse – a dream project now remembered as part of his legacy.