Dharmendra, who passed away on 24 November 2025, leaves behind a Rs 450 crore legacy built over six decades. From his iconic films to his 100-acre Lonavala farmhouse and thriving restaurant ventures, his life reflected true Bollywood royalty
Dharmendra
Legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away on 24 November 2025 at the age of 89, leaves behind not only an unforgettable cinematic legacy but also a remarkable life of hard-earned wealth. Over a six-decade career, he built an empire worth Rs 450 crore and lived with grace, generosity, and unmatched star power.
Dharmendra’s Net Worth
At the time of his passing, Dharmendra’s estimated net worth stood at around Rs 450 crore. Known widely as Bollywood’s “He-Man,” he transformed from a newcomer with humble beginnings into one of Indian cinema’s most enduring and highest-earning stars.
The 100-Acre Lonavala Farmhouse
Dharmendra’s most cherished possession was his sprawling 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala. Far removed from the noise of Mumbai, this property was his sanctuary. It featured lush organic farms, a private swimming pool, and a fully equipped modern gym – all of which reflected his deep attachment to nature and fitness.
Reports also indicate that he owned real estate across Maharashtra worth more than Rs 17 crore, along with agricultural and non-agricultural plots he purchased for Rs 88 lakh and Rs 52 lakh. In recent years, he had also planned a 30-cottage luxury resort across 12 acres near his farmhouse – a dream project now remembered as part of his legacy.
His First Earnings in Cinema
Dharmendra’s journey began with the 1960 film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, for which he reportedly earned only Rs 51. From that modest sum to a fortune of Rs 450 crore, his story stands as a testament to discipline, resilience, and an unwavering love for cinema. His wealth grew not only through acting but also through real estate and hospitality ventures.
Dharmendra’s Restaurant Ventures
In the last decade of his life, Dharmendra expanded passionately into the food business. After the popular Garam Dharam Dhaba, he launched ‘He-Man’ on the Karnal Highway in 2022, turning his persona into a thriving restaurant brand. These ventures added significantly to his income and allowed him to stay connected with fans in a unique way.
Dharmendra’s Car Collection
A lover of stylish automobiles, Dharmendra maintained an elegant fleet that reflected his success and personality. His cherished first car, a classic Fiat, remained close to his heart even as he added luxury vehicles over the years. His collection included models like the Range Rover Evoque, priced around Rs 85.74 lakh, and the Mercedes-Benz SL500, valued at nearly Rs 98.11 lakh. Together, these cars mirrored the grandeur of his stardom.
