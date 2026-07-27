The Delhi High Court has directed the removal of the teaser for the film 'Kala Hiran', observing it could harm actor Salman Khan's reputation by linking him to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and the Lawrence Bishnoi controversy.

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the removal of the teaser and several online links related to the proposed film 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy', observing that the promotional material prima facie linked actor Salman Khan with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and could adversely affect his reputation.

Court Expresses Concern Over Reputation

Hearing Salman Khan's application seeking an interim injunction against the release, promotion and publicity of the film, Justice Jyoti Singh also indicated that interviews given by the film's producer, Amit Jani, would be directed to be taken down.

The Court said it would pass a detailed order containing its observations. During the proceedings, the Court orally remarked, "This must stop."

Expressing concern over the impact of the promotional campaign on an individual's reputation, the Court observed, "Reputation once lost is lost."

The judge further noted that the promotional material appeared to connect the actor with the Lawrence Bishnoi controversy.

Salman Khan's Plea Against the Film

According to counsels appearing for Khan, the film's teaser, posters and related promotional material unmistakably identify the actor despite not naming him directly.

The plea states that the promotional content depicts a lookalike wearing Khan's signature blue bracelet, making him readily identifiable to the public.

Khan has contended that the proposed film is based on the 1998 blackbuck hunting case and falsely portrays events associated with him, causing serious prejudice to his reputation. He has also argued that the film seeks to commercially exploit his identity and public persona without his consent.

The application further alleges that interviews, social media posts and public statements made by producer Amit Jani explicitly connect the project with the blackbuck case and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in an attempt to generate publicity.

Allegations of Misrepresentation and Prejudice

The dispute concerns 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy', which Khan claims infringes his personality and publicity rights. According to the application, although the actor's name is not used, the posters, teaser and other promotional material contain clear visual and contextual references that make him readily identifiable.

The plea also states that certain scenes depict a character resembling Khan holding a firearm despite his acquittal in the Arms Act case, allegedly creating a misleading impression.

It further contends that parts of the film are based on issues that remain pending before higher courts and that dissemination of such content could prejudice ongoing proceedings and affect his right to a fair trial. (ANI)