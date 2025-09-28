Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Inside His Net Worth, Luxury Lifestyle, and Film Line-Up
Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Ranbir Kapoor, hailed as one of Bollywood’s finest, celebrates his 43rd birthday on September 28. From a stellar film career to a ₹345 crore net worth, luxury cars, a lavish new home, here’s look at his journey and lifestyle
Ranbir Kapoor Turns 43
Ranbir Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in 2007 with Saawariya opposite Sonam Kapoor. Over the years, he has delivered films like Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Raajneeti, Rockstar, Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju, Brahmastra, and the recent blockbuster Animal. His upcoming projects include Ramayana, Love and War, and Dhoom 4. Industry experts and fans often describe him as one of the finest actors of his generation and even the “last of the stars.”
Net Worth and Remuneration
Ranbir Kapoor’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹345 crore, which includes his film earnings, brand endorsements, and business investments. He is among the highest-paid actors in India. Reports suggest that he received ₹25 crore for Besharam (2013) and a similar amount for Sanju (2018). His biggest paycheck comes from Ramayana, where he is reportedly earning ₹75 crore per part.
Luxurious Residence with Alia Bhatt
Ranbir and his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, are set to shift into their new ₹250 crore luxury residence in Mumbai. The property made headlines when an under-construction video of their home surfaced online. Alia expressed her displeasure, noting that while Mumbai faces space limitations, filming private residences without consent was an invasion of privacy and a security concern.
The Star’s Enviable Car Collection
Ranbir Kapoor has always had a passion for cars. His garage currently features:
- Bentley Continental GT V8 – ₹8 crore
- Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography – ₹3.27 crore
- Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 4Matic – ₹3 crore
- Audi R8 – ₹2.72 crore
- Mercedes-AMG G63 – ₹2.5 crore
- Lexus LM 350h – ₹2.5 crore
- BMW 7 Series – approx. ₹1.8 crore
- Audi A8 L – ₹1.71 crore
Beyond Cinema: Business and Football
In 2017, Ranbir Kapoor co-founded Picture Shuru Productions with filmmaker Anurag Basu, debuting as a producer with Jagga Jasoos. Beyond films, he is also a co-owner of Mumbai City FC, a football club in the Indian Super League, reflecting his love for the sport.
A Celebrated Icon at 43
As Ranbir Kapoor turns 43 on September 28, 2025, his journey stands as a blend of blockbuster films, immense wealth, luxury, and personal milestones. With a promising line-up of future releases and a dedicated fan base, he continues to be celebrated as one of the most influential stars in Indian cinema today.