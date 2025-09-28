Image Credit : instagram

Ranbir Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in 2007 with Saawariya opposite Sonam Kapoor. Over the years, he has delivered films like Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Raajneeti, Rockstar, Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju, Brahmastra, and the recent blockbuster Animal. His upcoming projects include Ramayana, Love and War, and Dhoom 4. Industry experts and fans often describe him as one of the finest actors of his generation and even the “last of the stars.”

Net Worth and Remuneration

Ranbir Kapoor’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹345 crore, which includes his film earnings, brand endorsements, and business investments. He is among the highest-paid actors in India. Reports suggest that he received ₹25 crore for Besharam (2013) and a similar amount for Sanju (2018). His biggest paycheck comes from Ramayana, where he is reportedly earning ₹75 crore per part.