New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has raised concerns over the Netflix web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, alleging that it depicts actor Ranbir Kapoor using banned e-cigarettes on screen without any warning or disclaimer. In a letter to the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the NHRC has called for appropriate action to curb such content, citing its potential influence on young viewers. The commission has also urged the Mumbai Police Commissioner to register an FIR against Kapoor, the show’s producers, the production company, and Netflix for allegedly violating the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019.

What Does the Complaint Say?

A complaint was filed by Vinay Joshi from the Legal Rights Observatory, alleging that Episode 7 of the Netflix web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood showed actor Ranbir Kapoor using a banned e-cigarette on screen. The complaint states that the scene was shown without any warning or disclaimer. Joshi raised concerns that such content could mislead young viewers and promote illegal activity. He said that showing e-cigarettes openly on a popular platform encourages the use of banned substances, disrespects law enforcement, and harms public health and morality. He requested strict legal action against the actor, producers, the production company, and Netflix for violating Indian laws and broadcasting harmful content.

Legal Trouble

The NHRC Bench, led by Shri Priyank Kanoongo, has taken note of the complaint. The scene appears to violate Sections 4 and 7 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, which forbid the use, storage, promotion, and advertising of e-cigarettes and penalize those who promote them. The Commission has directed the authorities to take action. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has been asked to block or remove content that could wrongly influence young viewers, while the Mumbai Police Commissioner has been asked to investigate the actor, producers, production company, and Netflix and register an FIR if necessary. The authorities must report back to the NHRC within two weeks.

