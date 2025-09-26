Ranbir Kapoor Upcoming Movies: Animal Park to Ramayana; Check full list
Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in a cameo role in the web series 'Bads of Bollywood', directed by Aryan Khan. After this, Ranbir has several superhit projects lined up. So, let's take a look at the complete list of his upcoming films
Love and War
The film 'Love and War' is being made by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will be seen in lead roles.
Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2
Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the lead role in the film 'Ramayana Part 1 and 2', being directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The first part will be released in 2026 and the second in 2027.
Brahmastra Part 2
The first part of Ayan Mukerji's film 'Brahmastra' was released in 2022. Now, its second part is coming soon. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen in important roles.
Animal Park
Ranbir Kapoor was in the lead role in the 2023 film 'Animal,' which rocked the box office. Now, its sequel is in the works. However, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has not yet revealed its release date.
Dhoom 4
According to media reports, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the lead role in the fourth part of the superhit film 'Dhoom'. The story of this film is currently being worked on.