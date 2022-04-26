Watch: Here’s how Ranbir Kapoor introduced Alia Bhatt to the family

Bollywood fans continue to be in the hangover of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s dreamy wedding that took place on April 14. A video on social media has surfaced wherein Ranbir Kapoor is seen introducing Alia Bhatt is his family after the varmala.

It has been nearly two weeks since Bollywood’s one of the most favourite couples, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, tied the knot in Mumbai at the ‘Vastu’ residence. Their wedding was not only the most-awaited wedding in the film industry but also the most adorable and talked-about wedding of all times. Theirs was a dreamy wedding, straight from a fairy tale where every element signified their beautiful love story of five years.

Ever since the couple officially became Mrs and Mr Ranbir Kapoor, pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony have been doing rounds on social media. Whether it is them sharing a kiss or Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s dance during their Mehendi ceremony, everyday new inside photos and videos are surfacing on the internet.

Amidst this, a new video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has surfaced on the internet. In this, Ranbir is seen introducing Alia to his family in an adorable manner. The video is from the varmala ceremony (exchange of garlands) of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. As the couple exchanges garlands, Ranbir movies in closer to Alia and pulls her into a deep kiss. As they move apart, Ranbir looks around the room full of their closed ones and says: “Say hi to my wife”.

Just as Ranbir Kapoor skips the words from his mouth, everyone starts cheering for the couple while a blushing Alia Bhatt comes forward and waves everyone as Mrs Ranbir Kapoor.

The video has been winning the hearts of many, ever since it was shared on the microblogging site, Twitter. Fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have not been able to stop gushing over this adorable video of theirs. Many have also brought to notice how Alia looked adorable while blushing as she was taken by a surprise by Ranbir. One of the social media users who saw the video, commented, “she had no idea he straight up went for it 😭 she is blushing hard 😭❤ (sic).”

