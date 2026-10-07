Japanese Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, visited Mumbai's Film City, expressing excitement for Bollywood and a desire to deepen entertainment cooperation between India and Japan ahead of the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2027.

Japanese Ambassador to India Ono Keiichi visited Mumbai's Film City on Wednesday and expressed his excitement at witnessing the production of Bollywood films and experiencing the country's vibrant film industry. During his visit, Ono shared glimpses of his time at Film City, where he was seen posing near the popular 'Wall of Fame', which features iconic characters and personalities associated with Bollywood.

The Japanese Ambassador also expressed his enthusiasm about deepening cooperation between India and Japan in the entertainment industry as the two countries prepare to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027. In a post on his X handle, Ono Keiichi wrote, "Visited Film City Mumbai. Thrilled to witness firsthand the production of Bollywood films and experience the very essence of Indian cinema. Looking forward to deepening our cooperation in the entertainment industry as we mark the 75th anniversary of relations next year!" https://x.com/JapanAmbIndia/status/2107823832614797528

Fostering India-Japan Cultural Relations

The visit comes as India and Japan look to further strengthen people-to-people and cultural ties across various sectors, including cinema and the entertainment industry.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Japan, in cooperation with their respective stakeholders, will celebrate 2027 as the India-Japan Year of Shared Horizons. Both sides will work together to plan and hold commemorative programmes throughout the year and across the two countries, with particular participation from the youth of India and Japan.

As part of the celebrations, the week of April 28, 2027, will be designated as India-Japan Week to mark the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries through coordinated outreach activities. (ANI)