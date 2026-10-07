Actor Rajpal Yadav appeared before the Supreme Court in his cheque-bounce case on Wednesday, informing the bench that he has incurred losses of Rs 200-250 crore over the last 13 years. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant advised Yadav to make good movies and rebuild his image.

On Wednesday, October 7, Actor Rajpal Yadav faced the Supreme Court. He appeared for his long-running cheque-bounce case. There, he told the bench he suffered huge financial losses. Yadav claimed losing Rs 200-250 crore over the past 13 years. This statement drew an immediate response from Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Yadav submitted a demand draft of Rs 1.15 crore. He then sought more time to deposit the remaining Rs 85 lakh. The apex court granted this extension, setting an October 13 deadline.

Rajpal Yadav's Latest Supreme Court Appearance

During the latest hearing, Actor Rajpal Yadav personally appeared before the Supreme Court on October 7, 2026. He faces an ongoing cheque-bounce case. Yadav submitted a demand draft for Rs 1.15 crore towards his dues. The court extended his deadline. He must deposit the remaining Rs 85 lakh by Tuesday, October 13. A prospective buyer of his ancestral property, reportedly in court, will arrange this payment.

Actor Explains Losses to the Court

Rs 200-250 crore — that's the staggering loss Rajpal Yadav claimed in court. The actor detailed his financial and professional hardship during proceedings. He told the Supreme Court he lost that amount over 13 years. His 2012 directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata, alone cost him Rs 17 crore. Yadav also spoke of his reputation suffering. The prolonged legal battle meant over six months in jail. He compared his dispute to a "Merchant of Venice wala case". His film's release, he said, was severely impacted. It never reached theatres.

CJI Surya Kant's Response

"Make a good movie and entertain people. Your reputation will automatically be redeemed," Chief Justice of India Surya Kant told the actor. The CJI directly asked Yadav about his current professional work. The bench — including Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana — granted him "breathing time" for payment. But they showed displeasure over Yadav's conduct. Justice Bagchi made it clear: the court was not impressed by his good faith or case merits. They provided accommodation only for equitable relief to the complainant. The court also warned him. It has discretion to enhance his appeal punishment to two years.

Timeline of the Cheque-Bounce Case and Arrests

2010 — that's when the legal entanglement started. Rajpal Yadav secured a loan over Rs 5 crore from M/s Murli Projects Limited. He needed it to finance his film Ata Pata Laapata. He committed to repay Rs 8 crore. By 2013, he allegedly issued seven cheques, each for Rs 1.05 crore, as settlement. All bounced. In December 2013, Yadav spent four days in jail for filing a false affidavit, part of a 10-day sentence.

April 2018: A magisterial court convicted Yadav and his wife. It sentenced them to six months' imprisonment. A sessions court upheld this verdict in January 2019. The Delhi High Court suspended the sentence in June 2024, intermittently extending relief. But Yadav repeatedly failed to comply with payment undertakings. The High Court then directed him to surrender by February 4, 2026. He surrendered to Tihar Jail authorities the next day, on February 5, 2026.

July 10, 2026, brought another blow. The Delhi High Court upheld his conviction in multiple cheque-bounce cases. It reduced his jail sentence from six to three months. The court ordered his return to jail. The Supreme Court admitted his appeal on September 8, 2026. It directed him to deposit his passport and Rs 2 crore. The latest hearing on October 7, 2026, saw Yadav making a partial payment and receiving a final extension. The actor hopes for a definitive end. This long, twisting legal saga continues.