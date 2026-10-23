Mika Singh has requested an apology from Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal for his disparaging remarks about Daler Mehndi, following a personal intervention by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to resolve the ongoing public controversy.

Mika Singh Demands Apology from Minister

Singer Mika Singh has urged Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal to apologise to his brother, singer Daler Mehndi, over his alleged remarks during a public event, while saying that the family wants to put the controversy to rest following a phone call from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Mika said Dhami had personally reached out to him and described the Chief Minister as a humble and down-to-earth person. He also said Daler had called him and suggested that the matter should not be prolonged. “I have already spoken about this matter. It is time to put an end to it, especially since I received a special call from Dhami Sahab, the respected Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He is a wonderful person, incredibly down-to-earth, and he spoke to us with warmth and kindness...,” Mika told ANI.

CM Dhami Intervenes in Controversy

Earlier on Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke with renowned singer Daler Mehndi over the phone to inquire about his well-being and discuss the events of the past few days. The Chief Minister stated that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand upholds the rich tradition of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' (the guest is equivalent to God). He emphasised that folk culture, warm hospitality, and a spirit of harmony form the distinct identity of Devbhoomi, where art, culture, and artists have always been welcomed and respected, according to the CMO.

Allegations and Reputation Concerns

Mika said Daler had also called him and asked him to drop the issue. However, he maintained that Uniyal should apologise for allegedly labelling his brother an alcoholic, saying the remarks could harm the singer’s reputation. “... I still have a request: Subodh Ji, it would be the right thing to do if you could call Daler Ji and apologise. Because you have significantly tarnished his reputation by labelling him an alcoholic, and across the world, many people might actually assume he is one. So, I still hope for that,” he said.

Impact on Daler Mehndi

Mika Singh also revealed that his brother, Daler Mehndi, broke down crying when he spoke to him the day after the controversy surrounding the singer’s performance at an event. Mika said he was shocked by the incident and struggled to decide how to respond, as he believed Daler had done nothing wrong. Addressing the media at a press conference on October 23, Mika said he learnt about the controversy after completing his show in Surat. He tried calling Daler that night, but the singer did not answer. Mika said he was deeply disturbed by the incident and took time to consider how to address the matter publicly. “When I called Paaji the next day, he broke down crying because he was emotional. I hadn't even said anything, and he had already started crying,” Mika recalled.

Mika said he told the veteran singer that he should not have agreed to perform if he was unwell. He also felt that Daler should have responded firmly if the minister had spoken to him disrespectfully. “I told him that if your health is not good, you should not say yes. Secondly, if the minister scolded you, you should have responded at that moment. You should have said, ‘I have not been bought, and I am not some other singer,’” Mika added. However, Daler told him that he was not comfortable raising his voice at people. Mika quoted his brother as saying, “Mika, you know I cannot speak to anyone by shouting.”

Addressing the Minister's Conduct

Mika said the family held no personal grudge against the minister and was not seeking legal action, but maintained that the alleged behaviour was wrong. “We hold no personal grudge. We are not thugs or troublemakers looking to file lawsuits, but what you did was wrong. Daler Bhai chose to remain silent, and the public's response to his restraint has been overwhelming... ...I speak with Daler Bhai Ji every single day. He is doing much better now; he is fit and fine.,” he said.

Mika also objected to the language allegedly used by Uniyal on stage, including remarks about singer Maninder Buttar, who had performed at the event before Daler Mehndi. Urging the minister to treat artists with respect, Mika reminded him of his responsibilities as a public representative. “You are a public servant; you are not the public's boss. Don't throw orders around at the public. When asking for votes, you fold your hands, and afterwards, you kick people around? Don't do that, man,” he said. He said artists regularly perform at events organised by ministers and Chief Ministers and are generally treated with respect.

Event Background

The controversy began when Uniyal interrupted Mehndi during his performance at an event held at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair at Narendra Nagar in the New Tehri area and questioned his singing. A video of the incident later went viral on social media, with several people reacting to the exchange. In the video, the minister can be heard questioning the singer’s ability to perform and saying that he had been invited to entertain the audience. He also told Mehndi that he should respect his reputation as a well-known artist. Following the incident, allegations surfaced on social media claiming that Mehndi was intoxicated and struggling to sing. Uniyal later told ANI that he had questioned the singer because he believed Mehndi was lip-syncing instead of singing live. The minister also claimed that the singer had been paid Rs 35 lakh for the performance and said he was unhappy with the way the show was conducted.

Notably, in his earlier post, Mika Singh revealed that the singer had been unwell for the past two years and was still recovering. He also clarified that Daler does not consume alcohol, defending him against the allegations reportedly made during the event. "I know my brother Daler Mehndi, and he does not drink alcohol. He has been unwell for the past two years and is still recovering, yet he continues to perform with his band. These days, many performers use backing tracks, but nobody questions them in the same way," he added. In a video message on his Instagram handle, Mika revealed that Daler Mehndi underwent an operation recently. Demanding an apology from Subodh Uniyal, Mika Singh on X wrote, "Good morning! I have immense respect for the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, @pushkardhamiji. He personally called me regarding the matter involving Daler Bhai, and I truly appreciate his gesture. I know Dhami Saab very well. He is a humble, down-to-earth person, and I have great respect for him. My only humble request to him is to please ask Shri @SubodhUniyal1ji to make a simple video clarifying his statement and apologising to Daler Bhai for saying that he was drunk during the performance." He added, "I believe misunderstandings can happen, but they can also be resolved gracefully. I hope this small gesture will help put the matter to rest and ensure that Daler Bhai’s dignity and reputation are respected. I have faith in Dhami Saab’s understanding and leadership."