Superstar Prabhas celebrates his 47th birthday with the reveal of the gritty Fauzi teaser and a special behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

Prabhas Celebrates 47th Birthday With Fauzi Teaser

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 24 (ANI): The makers of Prabhas starrer Fauzi celebrated the actor's 47th birthday in style as they released the film's teaser that reveals the lead star as a fearless rebel soldier. The excitement around Prabhas' upcoming project 'Fauzi' has reached new heights today as the makers dropped the teaser to mark the superstar's birthday.

Setting a gritty tone right from the start, the video opens in Berlin featuring a tense historical conversation between Adolf Hitler and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose about British oppression in India. As the teaser unfolds, it introduces a lone rebel warrior who strikes fear into the heart of the British Empire. Actor Prabhas shared the trailer on his Instagram handle on Friday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Production Details and Release

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is made under the production of Mythri Movie Makers and presented by Tseries Films. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar & Bhushan Kumar. The film is slated to release in theatres on March 19, 2027.

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Update

Meanwhile, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD shared a special birthday surprise for Prabhas fans on the occasion of the actor's 47th birthday on Friday. The team unveiled a special video offering a glimpse of Prabhas' return to the sets of the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, hinting at the next chapter of the much-loved franchise.

The video offered a behind-the-scenes look at Prabhas back on the sets of Kalki 2898 AD 2, dressed as Bhairava, as director Nag Ashwin directs him through a scene. It captures the actor getting ready to step back into the world of Kalki 2898 AD, giving fans a peek into the making of the much-awaited sequel. (ANI)