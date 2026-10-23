The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has launched Shilp Samagam Mela 2026 in Guwahati, bringing together 75 artisans from 14 states to showcase India's rich handloom and handicraft heritage while providing vital marketing support.

Shilp Samagam Mela 2026 Launches in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 23 (ANI): The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, organised Shilp Samagam Mela 2026 in Guwahati to bring artisans from across the country to showcase India's rich and diverse traditions of handicrafts and handloom products. Scheduled to conclude on October 28, the Shilp Samagam Mela saw the participation of a total of 75 artisans, including 31 women artisans, displaying approximately 40 varieties of handloom and handicraft products.

The mela aims to provide marketing support to artisans and beneficiaries associated with the three National Corporations functioning under the Ministry, namely the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC), the National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC), and the National Backwards Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC). The Guwahati edition features a wide range of traditional crafts and handloom products representing different regions of India.

Diverse Artistic Traditions on Display

The participation of artisans from the North-Eastern States, alongside those from other parts of the country, will offer visitors an opportunity to explore the country's diverse artistic traditions, craftsmanship and cultural heritage. While talking to ANI, Sajid Akhtar, the Deputy Manager of NBCFDC, said, "Every year, the ministry organises fairs and exhibitions at six or seven different locations. These events are now known as the Shilp Samagam Mela. At these fairs, we invite artisans from different states to showcase their crafts."

He continued, "Today, in Guwahati, we have artisans from 14 different states, with approximately 77 artisans participating. We have also ensured significant participation by women, with 31 women artisans invited. Visitors can explore a diverse range of crafts from Assam and 13 to 14 other states, including Banarasi textiles, Chikankari embroidery, and handicrafts from Karnataka."

Empowering Artisans and Preserving Craftsmanship

Shilp Samagam Melas are organised as part of the Ministry's efforts to promote the skills, products and entrepreneurial potential of artisans belonging to Scheduled Castes, Other Backwards Classes, Safai Karamcharis and other target groups associated with these National Corporations. In addition to providing market access, the melas serve as a platform to create awareness about the welfare, financial assistance and development schemes of the Ministry and its three National Corporations.

Several artisians also expressed their happiness over the opportunity to endorse their products at the fair. Anu Das, an artisan from Guwahati, showcases handmade jewellery, traditional Assamese attire, and embroidered borders at the Shilp Samagam Mela. She highlights how government initiatives provide artisans with free stalls and opportunities to display their products, earn a livelihood, and support their families.

While talking to ANI, Anu Das said, "My name is Anu Das, and I am from Guwahati, Assam. I sell handmade jewellery, traditional Assamese dresses, and embroidered borders that I make myself. These borders can be added to sarees or mekhela chadors. We get opportunities to set up stalls at fairs through various government departments. This may be Tulip’s first fair here in Guwahati, and many artisans from outside Assam, as well as local artisans, have participated. The programmes organised here are very good."

"These initiatives provide a wonderful opportunity for weavers and artisans who earn their own livelihood and support their families. We are getting stalls free of cost, which is a great help to us," added Anu Das.

Saraswati, an artisan from Madhya Pradesh, shares her positive experience at the fair in Guwahati. She appreciated the government’s support, free stalls, and excellent facilities, including complimentary food and refreshments, and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the event. "My name is Saraswati, and I am from Madhya Pradesh. I am attending the fair in Guwahati for the first time. It is a wonderful city, and everyone here has been very kind and welcoming. We have been provided with a stall free of cost, and the facilities arranged by the government are excellent. I would like to thank the government for inviting us to participate in this fair and for providing us with all the necessary support," said Saraswati.

She added, "We receive good facilities wherever we go, and the organisers are always helpful and attentive to our needs. They take care of even the smallest details, including food and refreshments, which are provided free of cost."

Promoting BHARAT-TULIP Initiative

The Mela has also promoted BHARAT-TULIP (Traditional Artisans’ Upliftment Livelihood Programme), an initiative aimed at facilitating the marketing of products made by artisans belonging to the target groups through physical outlets and e-commerce platforms. The initiative seeks to strengthen market linkages, widen access to customers, enhance livelihood opportunities and support the preservation of traditional arts and crafts. Through initiatives such as Shilp Samagam Mela, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment continues to focus on empowering target communities by facilitating market access, encouraging entrepreneurship and promoting sustainable livelihood opportunities. (ANI)