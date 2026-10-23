Diljit Dosanjh confirms his Delhi concert at JLN Stadium on October 30 after receiving official clearance from Delhi Police following security discussions.

Diljit Dosanjh Confirms Delhi Concert

Diljit Dosanjh has confirmed his arrival in Delhi for his upcoming concert in the national capital on October 30. Following the controversy surrounding the Delhi leg of his India Aura Tour, Diljit Dosanjh has put an end to speculation about whether he would perform at the concert. The singer shared the video on his Instagram on Friday, saying that he is ready to meet his fans in Delhi. He also took a dig at the buzz and media reports surrounding the controversy. "All I wanted to say is: are the reels made? Are the tweets done? Are you guys done? Are the newsroom debates over? Now we meet in Delhi on the 30th. Just throwing debate after debate, posting tweet after tweet. Let me tell you what it is: see you in Delhi. I have arrived," said diljit Dosanjh in Punjabi. While sharing the video, the singer-actor also wrote, "Milde an DELHI. AURA INDIA TOUR 2026." https://www.instagram.com/reel/De11bI0jBCF/?

Security Concerns and Official Clearance

Delhi Police Approval

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Delhi concert at JLN Stadium has been garnering headlines after Delhi Police initially denied permission for the event in the national capital, citing specific threat-related inputs, multiple security and law-and-order commitments during the ongoing festive season, and other law-and-order concerns on Thursday. However, on Friday, the Delhi Police has granted permission for Diljit's concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30. The decision comes after multiple meetings between Delhi Police officials and the organisers, who presented detailed security plans to address the concerns raised. Following these discussions, permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert was given. On Friday afternoon, BookMyShow also issued a statement confirming that the concert will go ahead as scheduled. "It is clarified that reports suggesting that the Diljit Dosanjh AURA India Tour concert in New Delhi on 30 October is being cancelled are inaccurate. Permission for the event had been temporarily withheld, not cancelled, and the two should not be confused. Given the festive season and the heightened caution it calls for, Delhi Police asked the organisers, BookMyShow Live, to put additional safety, traffic and crowd-management measures in place," the statement by BMS read.

Tour Schedule Updates

As per the statement, "BookMyShow Live had a cordial meeting with Delhi Police, presented a detailed plan and have assured Delhi Police of full compliance with all security/traffic requirements. On that basis, permission for the event has been reconsidered and issued. We with Delhi Police are committed to ensure a good experience to the attendees as well as local commuters." Following the Delhi show, the India leg of the tour will move to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow. Chandigarh will also be part of the tour, with details of the show to be announced later. Ahmedabad was earlier announced as the first Indian stop of the tour, with Dosanjh set to perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21. The tour will now cover seven cities over a period of six weeks. (ANI)