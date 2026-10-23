Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 7: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s historical drama has crossed ₹63 crore worldwide. However, a sharp Thursday decline raises questions about its momentum heading into the second week

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s historical drama has crossed ₹63 crore worldwide. However, a sharp Thursday decline raises questions about its momentum heading into the second week.

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 7: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Film Sees 42.7% Drop

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali has completed its first week in theatres with a worldwide gross collection of ₹63.65 crore. While the film has crossed the ₹60 crore milestone globally, its latest daily figures show a slowdown as the historical drama enters its second week. According to figures reported by The Times of India, Thursday’s domestic earnings dropped significantly compared with the previous day.

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 7: Film Earns ₹3.15 Crore on Thursday

Ranabaali collected approximately ₹3.15 crore in India net earnings on Thursday, October 22, according to Sacnilk figures cited by The Times of India. The film's domestic net collection for its first seven days reached ₹45.20 crore.

Thursday's earnings marked a 42.7% decline from Wednesday's ₹5.50 crore. The film recorded an estimated 31% overall occupancy across 2,112 shows on Day 7, indicating a noticeable slowdown in theatrical footfall towards the end of its opening week.

The film also added around ₹35 lakh in overseas gross earnings on Thursday. Its cumulative overseas gross collection reached ₹11.10 crore, contributing to the worldwide total of ₹63.65 crore.

Ranabaali First Week Collection: How the Film Performed From Day 1 to Day 7

The film opened in theatres on October 16, 2026, and recorded its strongest single-day domestic net collection on the opening day. Although earnings fluctuated over the following days, Tuesday offered a brief recovery before the downward trend resumed.

The coming weekend will be important in assessing whether the film can regain momentum or continues to see a decline in daily collections.

Ranabaali Cast, Story and Worldwide Box Office Performance

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali stars Vijay Deverakonda as the titular character, with Rashmika Mandanna playing Jayamma. The historical drama is set against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876–1878, focusing on the Rayalaseema region during British colonial rule.

The story follows a horseman who rises against colonial oppression while attempting to protect his people during a devastating period in history. The film combines historical themes with action and drama, placing its central characters within the larger struggle against British rule.

According to the reported figures, the film's worldwide gross stands at ₹63.65 crore, comprising ₹52.55 crore from India and ₹11.10 crore from overseas markets. However, the sharp drop in Thursday's domestic earnings comes as the film completes its first week amid mixed reviews.

Its performance over the next few days will offer a clearer picture of its theatrical staying power. For now, Ranabaali has crossed ₹60 crore worldwide, but sustaining collections through its second week remains the next major challenge.