- Home
- Entertainment
- Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Ramya Moksha's Makes Shocking Comments on Kalyan, Tanuja, Pawan, and Divya
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Ramya Moksha's Makes Shocking Comments on Kalyan, Tanuja, Pawan, and Divya
Ramya Moksha was eliminated from the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house in the seventh week. As she was leaving, she made a shocking comment about Kalyan, giving a bold statement calling him a 'nibba nibbi'.
Ramya Moksha eliminated in the seventh week
As expected, Ramya Moksha was eliminated in the seventh week of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. She joined as a wild card in week five and was evicted after just two weeks on the show.
Kalyan is a big 'nibba nibbi'
Leaving, Ramya called Kalyan a 'nibba nibbi' with no maturity. She criticized Divya, Tanuja, Gaurav, and Pawan, advising Pawan to focus on his game. She gave the Bigg Bomb to Rithu.
Tanuja's Golden Astra
Besides the elimination, host Nagarjuna conducted fun games. In the Golden Astra task, Tanuja won, gaining the power to save one person from elimination in the coming week.
Suman Shetty and Ramya's dance was awesome in the funny task
In a fun task, teams guessed movie songs from celebrity photos. Sanjana's team won. Ramya and Suman Shetty's dance, along with Ramya and Pawan's, was a highlight.
Suman's comedy was awesome
In a blindfolded taste-test, Ramya Moksha hilariously failed to guess the ingredients in pulihora. Suman Shetty's comedy moments with Tanuja also brought a lot of laughs.
Punishment for Sanjana
As a result of tasks, one housemate had to become 'invisible'. Captain Emmanuel chose Sanjana for the punishment. She cannot speak to anyone for the entire week.