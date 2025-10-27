Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 19 this Sunday was quite entertaining. Some celebrity guests also appeared and entertained the housemates. Meanwhile, the host also evicted Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama.

The most controversial TV show, Bigg Boss 19, has completed its 9th week. Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar was full of drama. Mika Singh and Sonakshi Sinha joined the show as guests. They interacted with the housemates and also played a task. All the housemates had a lot of fun during this time. At the end of the episode, host Salman Khan showed the door to two contestants, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama. Let's find out how their journey of these 9 weeks was and how much they earned during this time...

How much did Baseer Ali earn in Bigg Boss 19?

TV actor and contestant of some reality shows, Baseer Ali's journey in Bigg Boss 19 has come to an end. In Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan announced his eviction during a task. Baseer stayed in the house for 9 weeks and had major conflicts with the housemates. He also got into physical fights and many arguments during tasks. He was in the headlines for his strategies and gameplay. According to reports, he was considered the strongest contestant in the Bigg Boss 19 house. It is said that he was getting 3-6 lakh rupees per week to stay in the house, meaning he was earning between 42.8 to 85.7 thousand rupees per day. According to media reports, after being evicted from the house, he has earned approximately 27 to 54 lakh rupees.

How much did Nehal Chudasama earn in Bigg Boss 19?

Along with Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama has been evicted from Bigg Boss 19. The double eviction in Weekend Ka Vaar came as a big shock to the housemates as well as the audience. Nehal also created a lot of chaos while in the house. She was an expert at making a big issue out of small things. She was evicted once before, although at that time she was sent to the secret room. Now she is finally out of the house. According to reports, Nehal was earning about 2-3 lakh rupees per week during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. Accordingly, she earned about 18-27 lakh rupees in 9 weeks. This earning is less than Baseer's.

Nominations for this week in Bigg Boss 19

There is a huge twist in the Bigg Boss 19 house this week. After the double eviction, all members except three have been nominated for eviction. Bigg Boss took this decision due to a major mistake by the housemates. This week, except for Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, and Mridul Tiwari, all other members are on the nomination list. These include Gaurav Khanna, Kunicka Sadanand, Neelam Giri, Shehbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, and Farhana Bhat.