Diwali is just around the corner, and the celebrations have already kicked off in Bollywood. Last night, producer Ramesh Taurani threw a Diwali party. His party was lit up by Bollywood stars. Hrithik Roshan was seen with his girlfriend Saba Azad
Film producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party
Nora Fatehi's charm was on full display at Bollywood film producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party. Hrithik Roshan was seen posing with his girlfriend Saba Azad. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde also appeared in a glamorous look.
Akansha Ranjan - Nargis Fakhri's look
Akansha Ranjan was also spotted at producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party. She wore a yellow outfit. Meanwhile, Nargis Fakhri was seen in a stunning net lehenga.
Kriti Kharbanda-Manushi Chhillar in sarees
Kriti Kharbanda and Manushi Chhillar were also spotted at producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party. Both looked incredibly beautiful in sarees.
Mrunal Thakur - Pashmina Roshan
At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party, Mrunal Thakur was seen wearing a dark blue silk saree. Meanwhile, Pashmina Roshan was seen in a light-colored lehenga with zari work.
Salman Khan's sister and brother-in-law
At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan was seen posing with her husband Aayush Sharma. Alvira was also spotted with her husband Atul Agnihotri.
Riteish Deshmukh looks stylish with his wife
At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party, Riteish Deshmukh appeared in a traditional look with his wife Genelia. Director Kabir Khan was also seen posing with his wife Mini Mathur.
Govinda's wife's charm
At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party, Arshad Warsi appeared in a stylish look with his wife. Meanwhile, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja was seen showing off her moves.
Sonakshi Sinha with her husband
Sonakshi Sinha was seen at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party with her husband Zaheer Iqbal. Both were in a fun mood. Sohail and Arbaaz Khan's sons posed with them.