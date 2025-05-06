Rambha Net worth: Check assets, lifestyle of 90s star
Rambha, a prominent actress in the 90s Indian film industry, spanning Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi cinema, left her acting career at its peak for marriage. Today, she boasts a net worth of 2000 crores
| Published : May 06 2025, 11:34 AM
1 Min read
An ethereal beauty, Rambha captivated audiences with her grace, charm, and acting prowess, reigning over the Indian film industry.
Rambha needs no introduction. She has acted in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, and English films.
Born Vijayalakshmi in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Rambha debuted at 15 in the 1992 Malayalam film Sargam, marking her rise to stardom.
Rambha also starred in Kannada films like Server Somanna, Bhava, Bhaamaida, Sahukara, Panduranga Vittala, and Gandu Gali Kumararama.
In 2010, Rambha married businessman Indrakumar, leaving her acting career behind, surprising her fans.
Now a mother of three, Rambha, residing in London, has a net worth of 2000 crores, driven by her real estate ventures in India and London.
Rambha has returned to the entertainment industry, not as an actress, but as a judge for reality shows in Tamil and Telugu.
