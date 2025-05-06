Met Gala 2025: Priyanka Chopra’s top 5 iconic looks that set fashion trends
Priyanka's Met Gala outfits over the years have made her a trendsetter fashion influencer on the global platform.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Priyanka Chopra’s top 5 iconic looks
Priyanka Chopra has become an Icon of Indian Industry on the Met Gala red carpet ever since she made her debut in 2017. She has always made jaws drop with her daring, fashion-forward outfits setting new trends. At the Met Gala 2025, she once again proved why she is a global fashion icon, wowing in five stunning ensembles that combined vintage glamour, modern tailoring, and global influences.
1. The 2017 Ralph Lauren Trench Coat Gown – A Regal Entrance
Priyanka's initial red carpet outing at the Met Gala was in 2017, when she appeared in a Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with an impressively long train. The dazzling and surprising look immediately made her a fashion icon overnight. This look set the bar for her future Met Gala appearances, where she showed that she was open to trying out new things.
2. The 2018 Ralph Lauren Velvet Hooded Gown – A Royal Statement
It was in 2018 that Priyanka again went to the Met Gala dressed in yet another Ralph Lauren outfit, albeit a richer burgundy-hued velvet gown featuring an emblazoned hood. A royally regal and fairy tale-inspired appearance that was very much in line with the event's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.".
3. The 2019 Dior Feathered Gown – A Whimsical Experiment
At the 2019 Met Gala, Priyanka experimented with a pastel and silver feathered Dior gown. The extravagant look, paired with voluminous curls and dramatic makeup, was camp fashion-inspired, befitting the theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion." This outfit got her brutally trolled for her makeup and hair choices, but just the outfit, it was stunning.
4. The 2023 Valentino Red Carpet Look – A Timeless Reinvention
After being away for a few years briefly, Priyanka came back in 2023 looking gorgeous in a simple black Valentino dress. The look was understated but powerful, demonstrating that she could be seen without revealing too much.
5. The 2025 Balmain Polka Dot Suit – A Tip of the Hat to Old Hollywood
Priyanka was inspired by old Hollywood glamour during the Met Gala 2025 when she wore a Balmain polka dot suit dress. The modern twist was added to the vintage look through the bodice, waistline, and detachable train. Her massive black hat and emerald Bulgari necklace rounded off the look, making it one of the hottest of the night2.