Rambha addresses divorce rumours: 90's popular actress reveals real issue with husband

Former Tollywood actress Rambha recently addressed rumours about her divorce from her husband, revealing the actual reason behind the speculation.

Rambha was a glamour queen in Tollywood. She acted in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films and performed in item songs. She became a dream girl for many youngsters.



Her career spanned a decade, during which she acted in over 100 films. She worked with actors like Krishna, Chiranjeevi, and Jr. NTR.

Rambha addressed the rumours, stating they were hurtful and untrue. She clarified that they are happy together but have disagreements like any family. The main issue is where to raise their children.

In 2010, she married Indrakumar Pathmanathan, a Sri Lankan Tamil businessman based in Canada. They have two daughters and a son. Amidst divorce rumors, Rambha responded strongly.

Rambha wants to raise her children in India to connect with their culture, while her husband prefers North America. This difference has led to discussions, but not major conflicts.

Rumors suggest they approached family court, with Rambha demanding financial support. Director K. Raghavendra Rao reportedly mediated, advising Rambha against separation. Rambha clarified it was a minor disagreement in a past interview.

