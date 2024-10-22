Rambha addresses divorce rumours: 90's popular actress reveals real issue with husband

Former Tollywood actress Rambha recently addressed rumours about her divorce from her husband, revealing the actual reason behind the speculation.

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 2:32 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 2:32 PM IST

Rambha was a glamour queen in Tollywood. She acted in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films and performed in item songs. She became a dream girl for many youngsters.
 

article_image2

Her career spanned a decade, during which she acted in over 100 films. She worked with actors like Krishna, Chiranjeevi, and Jr. NTR.

article_image3

Rambha addressed the rumours, stating they were hurtful and untrue. She clarified that they are happy together but have disagreements like any family. The main issue is where to raise their children.

article_image4

In 2010, she married Indrakumar Pathmanathan, a Sri Lankan Tamil businessman based in Canada. They have two daughters and a son. Amidst divorce rumors, Rambha responded strongly.

article_image5

Rambha wants to raise her children in India to connect with their culture, while her husband prefers North America. This difference has led to discussions, but not major conflicts.

article_image6

Rumors suggest they approached family court, with Rambha demanding financial support. Director K. Raghavendra Rao reportedly mediated, advising Rambha against separation. Rambha clarified it was a minor disagreement in a past interview.

