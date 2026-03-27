Producer Namit Malhotra marked Ram Navami with an emotional message, confirming that the next glimpse titled ‘Rama’ from Ramayana will release on April 2, coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti.

He emphasized that the film is being crafted with deep responsibility and devotion, aiming to present the epic in its most authentic and grand form. The upcoming reveal is positioned as a global celebration, not just a promotional drop.