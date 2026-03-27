Ramayana Update: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Rama’ Glimpse to Release on Hanuman Jayanti
Ramayana Update: The upcoming Ramayana film continues to build global buzz as its makers announce a major reveal on Hanuman Jayanti, promising a grand cinematic experience rooted in devotion, scale, and storytelling excellence
‘Rama’ Glimpse to Drop on Hanuman Jayanti
Producer Namit Malhotra marked Ram Navami with an emotional message, confirming that the next glimpse titled ‘Rama’ from Ramayana will release on April 2, coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti.
He emphasized that the film is being crafted with deep responsibility and devotion, aiming to present the epic in its most authentic and grand form. The upcoming reveal is positioned as a global celebration, not just a promotional drop.
Global Promotions and Massive Scale
According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor, director Nitesh Tiwari, and Namit Malhotra are expected to kick off promotions in the United States soon.
This marks the first major international push for the film, with planned media interactions and exclusive previews. The project has already created waves with its multi-city India launch and a high-impact showcase at Times Square, underlining its global ambition.
Star-Studded Cast and Two-Part Release Plan
The film features a powerful ensemble:
- Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama
- Sai Pallavi as Sita
- Yash as Ravana
- Sunny Deol as Hanuman
- Ravie Dubey as Lakshman
Supporting roles include Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, and others.
Planned as a two-part epic, Ramayana Part I is set for a Diwali 2026 release, with Part II scheduled for Diwali 2027—aiming to redefine mythological storytelling on a global cinematic scale.
ALSO READ: Ram Navami 2026: Ranbir Kapoor to Prabhas; 6 Highest Paid Actors Who Played Lord Ram
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