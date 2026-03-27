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Ram Navami 2026: Ranbir Kapoor to Prabhas; 6 Highest Paid Actors Who Played Lord Ram
Ram Navami 2026: People across the world are celebrating Ram Navami, the festival marking Lord Ram's birth, with full enthusiasm. Ranbir Kapoor to Prabhas; Here's a look at the highest-paid actors who have played the role of Lord Ram
1. Prabhas
Film: Adipurush (2023)
Fee: Approx. ₹100-150 crore
Om Raut's directorial 'Adipurush' turned out to be a disaster. Audiences didn't like Prabhas in the role of Ram, and even Saif Ali Khan failed to win hearts as Raavan.
2. Ranbir Kapoor
Film: Ramayana (2026)
Fee: Approx. ₹150 crore (for two parts)
Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film 'Ramayana'. The film is set to release in two parts. The first part will come out this year on Diwali, while the second part will be released on Diwali in 2027. Ranbir Kapoor's fee for both parts is reportedly ₹150 crore.
3. Arun Govil
TV Show: Ramayan (1987)
Fee: Approx. ₹40 lakh
When Arun Govil appeared as Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's show 'Ramayan', people even started worshipping his on-screen avatar. It is said that his fee for one episode of the show was more than ₹49,000.
4. Gurmeet Choudhary
TV Show: Ramayan (2008)
Fee: ₹80,000 to ₹1 lakh per episode
In 2008, Subhash Sagar, Prem Sagar, and Moti Sagar produced the serial 'Ramayan'. Gurmeet Choudhary played Lord Ram in this show, with Debina Bonnerjee appearing in the role of Mata Sita.
These actors also got hefty fees to play Ram
Ashish Sharma played Lord Ram in 'Siya Ke Ram', and Himanshu Soni took on the role in 'Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush'. According to unconfirmed reports, both actors received a remuneration of ₹70,000 to ₹1 lakh for their respective shows.
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