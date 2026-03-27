Film: Ramayana (2026)

Fee: Approx. ₹150 crore (for two parts)

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film 'Ramayana'. The film is set to release in two parts. The first part will come out this year on Diwali, while the second part will be released on Diwali in 2027. Ranbir Kapoor's fee for both parts is reportedly ₹150 crore.