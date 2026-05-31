Karisma Kapoor revealed she initially turned down her role in the upcoming neo-noir series 'Brown' before director Abhinay Deo convinced her. She found the character of a broken yet strong cop challenging and exciting.

Actor Karisma Kapoor opened up about her upcoming series 'Brown', revealing how she was initially hesitant about doing the project. Speaking to ANI, Karisma shared, "Earlier, I refused to play the role in Brown. I was like, 'How will I go to Kolkata for so many days?' So, I turned down the role. Then, I met Abhinay (Deo). After hearing the role, the character, the rawness, I said yes, and I'm sitting here. It was very challenging and very exciting for me. She is so broken, but she is strong, too. She has softness and hardness, too. I think the audience sees this uniqueness."

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Karisma reflected on her journey, noting that she started working from a very young age. "I am like this now. I don't like to work so much. I have done it a lot. I was very young when I started working. I have a different pace. I have a different mood. I work from here, from my heart. So, if I like it, I will do it. Otherwise, no," she said.

Soni Razdan on her 'unusual' experience

Actor Soni Razdan also spoke about working on the show, adding how she had an unusual experience. "I felt a real feeling in it, and that is very unusual. The kind of cliche, the mother-daughter scenes, those cliched scenes were not there. And that was why it was so enjoyable. And I also felt that there was a connection. It was also challenging because the director would not accept anything from me. It was written in a certain way, and she is a complex character," Razdan said.

Jisshu Sengupta highlights the role of silence

Jisshu Sengupta, who plays a key character in 'Brown', highlighted how silence holds major significance in the show. "I'm a believer of silence. There are some moments in a film or the content we work on, where silence is necessary. In 'Brown', there are many places where silence is necessary for the show," he said.

Surya Sharma on playing Arjun Sinha

Surya Sharma will be seen playing a police officer in the upcoming show. "I'm playing the role of Arjun Sinha. He is a police officer. He is leading a normal life. When he comes out, he keeps all the stress of the house there. The world outside is different. It is a combination of the emotional side and the professional side," he shared of his character.

Director Abhinay Deo's vision for 'Brown'

Director Abhinay Deo explained how he wants his show to become a human story. "It should become a human story. We can play with some characters in a way that when people watch it, they will find themselves in those characters, in those traumas, in their struggles, their fears, and their anguish. We all have a lot of grey shades. While making Brown, I had in my mind that this is a series that will force people to think," he said.

About the neo-noir thriller

The trailer of 'Brown' was unveiled on Saturday afternoon. Headlined by Karisma Kapoor in the role of a cop, the series also features Surya Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

As per the makers, Brown is a "neo-noir psychological crime thriller set against the haunting beauty and moral chaos of Kolkata. At its centre is Rita Brown (played by Karisma Kapoor), once the city's finest cop--now a disgraced, alcoholic officer haunted by past."

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Directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by Zee Studios, Brown will premiere on June 5 exclusively on Hindi ZEE5. (ANI)