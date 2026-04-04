Budget: Around ₹700 crore (Expected)

Around ₹700 crore (Expected) Release Date: 2027 (Expected, date not yet decided)

2027 (Expected, date not yet decided) Star Cast: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan

This will be the sequel to the 2024 blockbuster 'Kalki 2898 AD', with Nag Ashwin returning as director. Deepika Padukone was the lead actress in the first part, but reports suggest a new heroine might feature in Part 2. Sai Pallavi's name is doing the rounds, but we are still waiting for an official confirmation.