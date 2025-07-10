Image Credit : @Ram Kapoor

The star actor who said he won't step into Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss Hindi has completed 18 seasons and the 19th season is about to start soon. In this order, a list of many people who are going to participate in this show has come out. The name of Bollywood star actor Ram Kapoor was also heard in this order. So he responded to this matter.

Recently, Ram Kapoor made sensational comments about this show. He expressed his clear opinion on Bigg Boss. He said, "There is no truth in the news that I am going to participate in Bigg Boss Hindi Season 19. I will not go into the Bigg Boss house even if they offer me 20 crores. That is my personal decision. I don't hate the Bigg Boss show. It's a successful reality show," he said.

Ram said, "The Bigg Boss reality show doesn't suit my mentality. I am an actor, and as an actor, I entertain the audience. My talent will not come out through reality shows," commented Ram Kapoor. Ram Kapoor's comments brought the discussion on Bigg Boss back to the screen. While many people are supporting his opinion on social media, others are stating that this is his personal opinion.