Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is returning for its 19th season. A tentative list of 21 potential contestants has been released, but the final lineup remains a mystery.

Salman Khan is gearing up for another explosive season of his controversial show, Bigg Boss 19. As the premiere date approaches, updates about the show are surfacing, fueling fans' excitement. The biggest question on everyone's mind is who will be entering the Bigg Boss house this year. While the makers haven't confirmed any names yet, a tentative list of 21 potential contestants has emerged. Let's find out more...

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants List

Although the makers of Bigg Boss 19 haven't officially announced the final list of contestants, a tentative list of 21 names has been circulating. The list includes Ram Kapoor, Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Hyderabadi Kirrak Khala aka Priya Reddy, Alisha Panwar, Micky Makeover, Raj Kundra, Munmun Dutta, Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast, Kanika Mann, Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid, Daisy Shah, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, Khushi Dubey, Arishfa Khan, Sharad Malhotra, Tanushree Dutta, Paras Kalnawat, Mamta Kulkarni, Moon Banerrjee, and Shashank Vyas. It's important to note that only 16 to 18 contestants will actually enter the Bigg Boss 19 house. The makers are finalizing the lineup, and the official names will be revealed soon.

Will AI Doll Habuboo be Confirmed for Bigg Boss 19?

Salman Khan's show, Bigg Boss 19, might feature a unique twist this year with the inclusion of a non-human contestant. Reports suggest that Habuboo, UAE's first AI robot doll, could enter the house alongside the human contestants. However, the makers haven't confirmed this yet.

About Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19

Initially, it was reported that Bigg Boss 19 would run for about five and a half months, but recent information suggests it will be a three-and-a-half-month season followed by an OTT extension. The theme this year is 'rewind,' and the secret room twist is making a comeback. Interestingly, viewers will nominate the contestants, while the housemates will have the power to decide on evictions. Salman Khan is expected to shoot the promo soon. The show is set to premiere in August.