Ram Kapoor says THIS about Alia Bhatt; calls her the next 'Deepika Padukone'

Reflecting on Alia Bhatt's journey since her debut in Student of the Year, Ram Kapoor praised her professionalism and potential to reach the stature of Deepika Padukone. He mentioned that despite being the youngest among the debutants, many initially doubted her prospects compared to her co-stars, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra

Kapoor highlighted Alia’s dedication, stating that she is known for addressing every director respectfully, regardless of their age or experience. He shared that ad filmmakers who have worked with her admire her work ethic and professionalism, which he believes is a critical factor for survival in the industry today

Recalling the early days of Alia’s career, Kapoor noted that she was perceived as a "baby" with little chance of matching her co-stars' potential. He emphasized how remarkable her growth has been, acknowledging her significant achievements over the years

Alia Bhatt is set to star in Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, marking the first female-led project in YRF’s spy universe, alongside Sharvari and Anil Kapoor. Additionally, she will appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal

