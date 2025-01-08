Ram Kapoor says THIS about Alia Bhatt; calls her the next 'Deepika Padukone'

Alia Bhatt has transformed from a debutante in Student of the Year to one of Bollywood's most acclaimed stars. Known for her professionalism and dedication, she defied early doubts to achieve immense success. With major upcoming projects, she continues to solidify her place in the industry

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 11:10 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 11:10 AM IST

Reflecting on Alia Bhatt's journey since her debut in Student of the Year, Ram Kapoor praised her professionalism and potential to reach the stature of Deepika Padukone. He mentioned that despite being the youngest among the debutants, many initially doubted her prospects compared to her co-stars, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra

article_image2

Kapoor highlighted Alia’s dedication, stating that she is known for addressing every director respectfully, regardless of their age or experience. He shared that ad filmmakers who have worked with her admire her work ethic and professionalism, which he believes is a critical factor for survival in the industry today

article_image3

Recalling the early days of Alia’s career, Kapoor noted that she was perceived as a "baby" with little chance of matching her co-stars' potential. He emphasized how remarkable her growth has been, acknowledging her significant achievements over the years

article_image4

Alia Bhatt is set to star in Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, marking the first female-led project in YRF’s spy universe, alongside Sharvari and Anil Kapoor. Additionally, she will appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Toxic Teaser OUT: Yash's stylish avatar and thrilling preview leave fans hooked [WATCH] NTI

Toxic Teaser OUT: Yash's stylish avatar and thrilling preview leave fans hooked [WATCH]

Thala Ajith's car involved in massive accident during race, actor safe (WATCH) AJR

Thala Ajith's car involved in massive accident during race, actor safe (WATCH)

Deadly fire engulfs Udit Narayan's building at Andheri; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Deadly fire engulfs Udit Narayan's building at Andheri; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

VIDEO Triptii Dimri in Finland, enjoys Northern Lights; WATCH her magical moment RBA

VIDEO: Triptii Dimri in Finland, enjoys Northern Lights; WATCH her magical moment

Watch: Khushi Kapoor shares fun reel with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor on 'Loveyapa' title track NTI

Watch: Khushi Kapoor shares fun reel with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor on 'Loveyapa' title track

Recent Stories

Kerala High Court suspends sentence of ex-MLA Kunhiraman, three other convicts in Periya twin murder case dmn

Kerala High Court suspends sentence of ex-MLA Kunhiraman, three other convicts in Periya twin murder case

'Manoranjan Bank of India': Tourist hands over 'fake' Rs 500 note to Uber driver; Here's what happened next vkp

'Manoranjan Bank of India': Tourist hands over 'fake' Rs 500 note to Uber driver; Here's what happened next

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 1234 affordable plan: Know about validity, offers, benefits and more RBA

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 1234 affordable plan: Know about validity, offers, benefits and more

Kangana Ranaut OPENS up on censor boards cut on her movie 'Emergency' ATG

Kangana Ranaut OPENS up on censor boards cut on her movie 'Emergency'

Varun Dhawan buys luxury Juhu apartment for Rs 44.52 crore; read details RBA

Varun Dhawan buys luxury Juhu apartment for Rs 44.52 crore; read details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon