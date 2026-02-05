Ram Charan, Upasana's Twins Astrology: Fame, Fortune or Power Written in Stars?
Mega Twins: An heir has arrived at Megastar Chiranjeevi's home. Because of this, their house is filled with happiness. Even the fans are celebrating because Ram Charan had a son.
Mega Twins' Horoscope..
It's known that Mega Power Star Ram Charan and Upasana recently had twins. Astrologers say their birth time is amazing and the kids will have great fortunes. Let's see their horoscope.
Lord Rama's Nakshatra..
Ram Charan's twins were born on Jan 31st in Punarvasu Nakshatra, the same star as Lord Rama. People born under this star are confident and complete what they start. It's auspicious.
2. Gemini Sign, Libra Ascendant - A Wonderful Combination
Gemini sign gives them intelligence, while Libra ascendant brings a luxurious life. This combo creates a charismatic personality. They'll be natural leaders and achieve great wealth.
