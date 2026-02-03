Ram Charan & Upasana Welcome Twins, Fans Go Wild Speculating Baby Names
Mega Power Star Ram Charan and Upasana have welcomed twins, sparking joy across the Mega family and fans. Social media is now abuzz with speculation over what names the actor will choose for his heirs.
Celebratory atmosphere in the Mega family
Mega fans are celebrating as Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcome twins, a boy and a girl. The arrival of their long-awaited heir has brought immense joy to the family and fans.
Chiranjeevi, who was waiting for an heir
In the third generation of the Mega family, most have had daughters. Recently, Varun Tej had a son. Chiranjeevi had publicly wished for a grandson. This wish has now come true.
What is Ram Charan going to name his heir..?
Ram Charan is now a father of three. A hot topic on social media is what names the couple will choose for their twins. They named their first daughter 'Klin Kaara,' a unique name.
What name are they going to choose?
Will Ram Charan and Upasana choose spiritual names for their twins again, or go with a traditional one? Fans are eagerly waiting for the name announcement, especially for the heir.
Will the fans' wait be over this time..?
Fans are still waiting to see Ram Charan's daughter, Klin Kaara. Now with the twins, including the heir, they wonder if the couple will share photos or keep them private.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.