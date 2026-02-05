Balakrishna’s Special Gift to Ram Charan’s Twins: Here’s What He Gave
Ram Charan and Upasana recently had twins. Mega fans and tons of celebs from the industry are sending their best wishes. Now, it seems Nandamuri's 'Lion' Balayyababu also sent a special gift for Ram Charan. So, what was it?
Ram Charan becomes a father to twins..
The Mega family mostly had girls, but Chiranjeevi always wished for a male heir. His wish came true! Ram Charan and Upasana just had twins, a boy and a girl, joining their daughter Klin Kaara.
Flood of congratulations for Ram Charan..
Congrats are flooding in for Ram Charan's twins from fans and industry pals like Jr. NTR. Now, it's rumored that Nandamuri 'Lion' Balakrishna also sent a special gift. What was it?
Balayya's special gift to Ram Charan. .
Balayya reportedly sent a flower bouquet, a photo of Lord Venkateswara, and prasad. Rumor has it he also sent toys for the kids. Mega and Nandamuri fans are thrilled by this gesture.
Chiru-Balayya cold war.. ?
Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi have a known rivalry, but Balayya is great friends with Ram Charan. They always share a laugh, showing mutual respect and affection, despite any past issues.
Festive atmosphere in the Mega family..
When Charan's first child was born, RRR won an Oscar. Now, with the twins' arrival, Chiranjeevi has a blockbuster. Fans hope this good luck continues for Charan's next big film.
