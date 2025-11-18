- Home
- Entertainment
- Ram Charan To Allu Arjun: 6 Richest South Indian Actors and Their Net Worth; Check Here
Ram Charan To Allu Arjun: 6 Richest South Indian Actors and Their Net Worth; Check Here
Richest South Indian Actors: Actors from the South industry have a huge fan following. They live a luxurious life. They own properties worth crores. So, let's find out who is the richest actor in the South industry
16
Image Credit : Twitter
Nagarjuna Akkineni
Popular South actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is one of the richest actors in the South. According to a Hindustan Times report, Nagarjuna owns assets worth ₹3,572 crore.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : Twitter
Chiranjeevi
According to media reports, Chiranjeevi's total net worth is ₹1650 crore. Besides acting, Chiranjeevi also earns a lot from real estate.
36
Image Credit : Twitter
Ram Charan
According to media reports, Ram Charan owns assets worth ₹1370 crore.
46
Image Credit : Twitter
Junior NTR
Junior NTR's net worth is ₹571 crore.
56
Image Credit : Twitter
Allu Arjun
Pushpa fame actor Allu Arjun's net worth is reported to be around ₹460 crore (approximately $55 million).
66
Image Credit : Twitter
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu has assets of about ₹300 crore. It is said that he earns around ₹30 crore every year.
Latest Videos