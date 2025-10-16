Allu Arjun to Shah Rukh Khan: 6 Famous Celebrities Who Own Private Jets
Private jets aren’t just for billionaires, many top Indian celebrities fly private for comfort, speed, and luxury. From international shoots to family getaways, these stars truly know how to soar in style.
Celebrities with Private Jet
Private jets are no longer just for global billionaires, for many of Bollywood’s biggest stars, flying private is a lifestyle necessity. Whether it’s shuttling between film sets, international events, or simply enjoying family time, these celebrities know how to travel in style. Let’s take a look at some of the Indian film industry's most elite stars who own private jets and live the high-flying life.
Shah Rukh Khan
Known as the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan travels like royalty too. He reportedly owns a Gulfstream G550, a top-tier luxury private jet worth around $61.5 million (over ₹500 crore). This jet, which can seat up to 12 passengers, serves both professional and personal needs, from film shoots to family vacations. Given his global brand presence and packed schedule, a private jet is almost essential for someone like SRK.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
As a global star with projects across Hollywood and Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is frequently spotted boarding private jets. She reportedly owns a Hawker 800, a sleek six-seater aircraft. With homes in both the U.S. and India, and a busy calendar of movies, fashion events, and brand endorsements, the jet allows her to juggle it all, often accompanied by husband Nick Jonas.
Amitabh Bachchan
Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, often referred to as Big B, is believed to own a Bombardier Challenger 300, a mid-sized business jet valued at around ₹260 crore. For someone with decades of influence and continued success in the film industry, the convenience and comfort of private air travel is both expected and deserved.
Allu Arjun
South superstar Allu Arjun is also a member of the private jet club. He reportedly purchased a luxurious six-seater aircraft after his wedding. Known for his larger-than-life screen presence and stylish off-screen persona, his choice of private travel mirrors his superstar lifestyle.
Ram Charan
Another South Indian icon, Ram Charan, owns a private jet that he frequently uses for both business and leisure. Interestingly, he also co-founded Turbo Megha Airways Pvt. Ltd. in 2013, which was later rebranded as TruJet. While TruJet functions as a regional airline, Ram Charan’s private jet is used for personal and professional travel across the country.
Diljit Dosanjh
From Punjab to the global stage, Diljit Dosanjh has made waves in music and film — in both India and abroad. Known for his stylish persona and energetic performances, he has often posted glimpses of his private jet lifestyle on social media. While details about the make of his jet are scarce, it’s clear that Diljit enjoys traveling in luxury, especially as he tours internationally.