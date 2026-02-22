'Wild Cards' star Vanessa Morgan revealed she'd love to reprise two of her most beloved roles: Toni Topaz from 'Riverdale' and Sarah from 'My Babysitter's a Vampire', calling them characters close to her heart that shaped her acting career.

Vanessa Morgan is looking back at the roles that shaped her journey- and revealing the characters she would gladly bring back to screen. The 33-year-old actor, currently starring as Max in the crime drama 'Wild Cards', shared in a recent interview that two of her earlier roles remain especially close to her heart.

Roles Morgan Would Reprise

When asked which characters she would reprise, Morgan did not hesitate. "It would be Tony Topaz on Riverdale and Sarah on My Babysitter's a Vampire," she said, adding, "I loved playing Sarah," as quoted by People magazine.

My Babysitter's a Vampire

Morgan first gained widespread attention as Sarah in 'My Babysitter's a Vampire', which premiered in 2011 and ran for two seasons. The supernatural teen series followed Ethan Morgan, played by Matthew Knight, a geeky high schooler whose babysitter turns out to be a vampire. As Sarah, Morgan balanced a double life- posing as an ordinary student while secretly protecting Ethan and his friends from paranormal threats. The role introduced her to a young global audience and marked a significant early milestone in her career.

Riverdale's Pop Culture Impact

She later joined 'Riverdale' in its second season as Toni Topaz, a fiercely loyal Southside Serpent who became integral to the show's increasingly dramatic story arcs. Acting alongside Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse and Camila Mendes, Morgan found herself at the centre of a pop culture phenomenon. "It was great. Nothing can really prepare you for something like that," Morgan said of her time on the series, adding, "It's one of those once-in-a-lifetime types of shows where they just really blow up. Getting to be a part of that was such an experience in my life and getting to experience that with such a great group of people and make friendships that we'll have for a lifetime," as quoted by People magazine.

Artistic Growth and Current Role

While Toni Topaz became one of her most recognisable roles, Morgan says every character she has portrayed has contributed to her artistic growth. From a teenage vampire navigating supernatural chaos to a strong-willed gang member in a heightened comic-book drama, each project expanded her range.

Now leading Wild Cards through its fourth season of production, Morgan sees her current character, Max, as a culmination of her journey so far. "You take a bit of all your characters when you move on to a role," she said, adding, "I feel like Max is a mess of all of them with some new bits as well. She's such a unique personality and she's just so fun. There's a little bit of everybody in there, and then 50 per cent somebody that I created." (ANI)