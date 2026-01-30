Tollywood star Ram Charan and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni are reportedly expecting twins on January 31, 2026. The couple, married since 2012, already have a daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, born on June 20, 2023. The twins’ arrival marks another joyful milestone for the growing family. While the couple shared their pregnancy news on October 23, 2025, the exact confirmation of the due date is yet to be announced.