Uorfi Javed Reveals How Ex Paras Kalnawat Cheated, Warns Fans About Love Betrayal
Uorfi Javed, known for her bold and unconventional fashion, has revealed how her ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat deceived her, even faking love with a tattoo of her birthday.
Uorfi's buzz has decreased
Uorfi Javed is known for her bold and quirky fashion choices that often grab attention. While her media buzz has slightly faded, she still surprises fans with daring outfits that spark conversation and occasional controversy across social media.
Happy to be trolled
Her unique style has made her a social media sensation. Uorfi often posts daily photoshoots in skimpy or unconventional attire, which attract both admiration and trolling. Her fashion risks have even led to incidents, such as being denied entry to a restaurant because of her choice of outfit.
Boyfriend's betrayal
Recently, Uorfi opened up about her personal life, revealing how her ex-boyfriend repeatedly cheated on her. She shared that his deception included a tattoo intended to mislead her, leaving her wary of serious relationships and cautious about trusting partners in the future.
Birthday Tattoo
She explained that her ex got a tattoo of her birth date, but it was also his father’s. Believing it was a gesture of love, she later discovered he used it to deceive her and others, warning fans to be careful about blind trust in relationships.
Who is this boyfriend?
Uorfi’s ex-boyfriend is Paras Kalnawat, known for his role in the Hindi serial 'Anupamaa.' He was previously removed from the show for allegedly violating his contract, an event that was widely covered in the media and sparked public discussion.
What did the actress say?
Responding to Uorfi’s claims, Paras maintained a calm stance, saying he holds no ill feelings. He emphasized preferring direct communication and stated that her comments don’t affect him. He added that he wishes her well and hopes she remains happy moving forward.
