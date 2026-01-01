On India's 77th Republic Day, celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Sonam Kapoor shared patriotic messages on social media, celebrating the Constitution, unity, and pride in being Indian.

India celebrated its 77th Republic Day on Monday. On the special occassion, several celebrities took to their social media handle to extend their best wishes.

Celebrities Extend Republic Day Wishes

Kamal Haasan shared heartfelt message, emphasising the importance of Constitution, "The Indian Republic was born when our forefathers chose to throw off the imperial yoke and govern themselves through the Constitution. Its strength lies in respecting diversity, federalism, and the democratic spirit. As long as the Constitution lives in our conduct, the Republic remains strong. Happy #RepublicDay to all my fellow Indians," he wrote on X. https://x.com/ikamalhaasan/status/2015621451643228489?s=20

Ram Charan also celebrated Republic Day with his special post, "Happy 77th Republic Day May we continue to move forward together with unity, responsibility and pride." https://x.com/AlwaysRamCharan/status/2015636000132010032?s=20

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video, featuring the Indian flag. It read: "Happy Republic Day."

Jr NTR expresed also expressed his patriotic spirit. "77th Republic Day! Proud of our Constitution. Proud to be Indian. Jai Hind!" https://x.com/tarak9999/status/2015620595111879134?s=20

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of the Indian flag on her Instagraqm story, writing, "Happy Republic Day."

Anil Kapoor shared an image of a fighter jet on X, captioning it with, "Happy Republic Day." https://x.com/AnilKapoor/status/2015635208075464977?s=20

Grand Parade at Kartavya Path

India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path.

After the parade and after seeing off the President and the visiting foreign dignitaries, Prime Minister Modi kept with his custom of walking along the Kartavya Path.He was seen waving to the spectators who had gathered to witness the Republic Day parades. (ANI)