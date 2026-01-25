Santhali author Charan Hembram and folk artist Gafruddin Mewati will be honoured with the Padma Shri in 2026 for their work in Literature and Art. Both expressed happiness, with Hembram vowing to continue educating his community through literature.

Santhali author Charan Hembram on Padma Shri win

The Centre on Sunday announced that Santhali author Charan Hembram will be honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2026 for his distinguished contributions to the field of Literature. The prestigious award will be presented to him in the field of Literature at Rashtrapati Bhawan on the occasion of Republic Day.

Speaking to ANI, the Santhali author expressed his happiness over the award, saying it is a day of great joy for him, and it is heartening to see his efforts appreciated. He further declared that he will help the Santhali tribal community overcome its challenges through education. "The Santhali tribal community was once quite backward and entangled in many superstitions. I've dedicated myself to helping them overcome these challenges through education. This mission is what led me to focus on literature as well... Today is a day of great happiness for me. For years, I've worked selflessly as a volunteer, and seeing that work recognised is truly rewarding. It's heartening to see that my efforts are being appreciated..." Hembram told ANI.

Folk artist Gafruddin Mewati 'very happy' with recognition

Meanwhile, the Centre announced that Folk artist Gafruddin Mewati will be honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2026 for his distinguished contributions to the field of Art. Speaking to ANI, Mewati expressed his happiness, stating that the struggles of his life have finally yielded results and that he has finally received this recognition.

"I am very happy that the struggle of my life has finally yielded results, and I have received this recognition... For seven years, I went from village to village, learning and preserving this art with my father. I have taught it to many children and to others. This is my eighth generation... My children are ready; my son and grandsons are learning as well... This tradition has been very important to me... I have also performed Ghazals, Qawwalis, folk songs of Braj, Bhajans, Mewati, and Doha Dhani..." said Mewati.

Gafruddin Mewati is among the select folk artists of Rajasthan who have kept Rajasthani culture alive through their art, performing in small villages and hamlets as well as on prestigious national stages. He is especially renowned for playing the Bhapang and narrating stories through traditional folk songs. The Bhapang, a folk instrument that is now part of a fading tradition, has become both Mewati's unique identity and his primary artistic medium.

About the Padma Awards

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced the recipients of the Padma Awards. These awards are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (for distinguished service of a high order), and Padma Shri (for distinguished service in any field). The awards recognise excellence across various disciplines, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

Other notable Padma Award recipients

Announced annually on the occasion of Republic Day, the President has approved the conferment of 131 Padma Awards, 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri. Several prominent individuals have been honoured with Padma awards this year. The Padma Vibhushan was conferred posthumously on V. S. Achuthanandhan and Dharmendra Singh Deol. Additionally, the Padma Bhushan was awarded to legendary playback singer Alka Yagnik, veteran politician Shibu Soren (posthumously), and renowned actor Mammootty. (ANI)