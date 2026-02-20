'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown celebrated turning 22 by sharing a picture with her daughter and expressing gratitude for her husband, Jake Bongiovi. Bongiovi also posted a sweet birthday message for his 'beautiful wife' on Instagram.

A Birthday Filled with Gratitude

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown has turned 22, reflecting on the moment with much gratitude. Taking to her Instagram handle, Brown shared a picture of herself relaxing at a beach with her daughter. In her caption, she offered a sweet node to her husband, Jake Bongiovi. "22. grateful for my husband and daughter. for my family and friends. all of my animals. I am so blessed. thank you for the birthday wishes. Xoxo," Brown wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/DU9MtL5Dmwe/

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier, Jake Bongiovi wished his wife on Instagram, offering a look at a candid side of the 'Stranger Things' actor. "To my beautiful wife, happy birthday. Your heart is like no other," he wrote.

A Year of Milestones: Marriage and Parenthood

Brown and Bongiovi, the 23-year-old actor and son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, began dating in 2021 and were engaged in 2023. They were married in a private ceremony in May 2024, according to Variety.

In August last year, the couple revealed adopting a baby girl. "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," she wrote. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi." Brown's announcement also included a picture of a willow tree. https://www.instagram.com/p/DNn4rTIuCLR/

Reflecting on a 'Stranger Things' Journey

Brown became a worldwide star at just 12 years old after playing Eleven in Netflix's first season of 'Stranger Things'. She's appeared in every season and concluded Eleven's story in the upcoming fifth and final season.

The much-awaited finale of Netflix's superhit show 'Stranger Things' was premiered in December 2025, drawing the curtain on one of the streamer's most defining runs. 'Stranger Things', which began as a small-town mystery filled with suspense, supernatural secrets, and a lot of demogorgons, grew into a global phenomenon. (ANI)