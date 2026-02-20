Hrithik Roshan took to X to praise Shahid Kapoor's performance in the romantic drama 'O'Romeo', calling him the 'BEST' in the genre. Shahid responded emotionally, recalling how Hrithik's debut film inspired him during his college days.

Actor Hrithik Roshan is all praise for Shahid Kapoor's latest release 'O'Romeo', hailing the actor for his performance in the romantic drama. Taking to his X handle, Hrithik penned a short note appreciating Shahid's portrayal in the film and urged audiences to watch it in theatres. "The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. @shahidkapoor you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres guys. Also that running in circles action was brilliant," he wrote.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. @shahidkapoor you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres guys. Also that running in circles action was brilliant. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 20, 2026

Shahid Kapoor's heartfelt response

Shahid was quick to respond to Hrithik's praise, recalling how he was deeply inspired after watching Hrithik's debut film during his college days. "Brother saw you debut like a boss when I was still in college and you hit me like lightning. Been loving you since your first. This feels special. Big love so happy you enjoyed the film," Shahid wrote on X.

Brother saw you debut like a boss when I was still in college and you hit me like lightning. Been loving you since your first. This feels special. Big love so happy you enjoyed the film. 🫰 https://t.co/3ucYzvJN2X — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 20, 2026

More about 'O'Romeo'

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, O Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The film was released during Valentine's Week.

Apart from the lead pair, the film also features Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, Resh Lamba, and Rahul Deshpande in pivotal roles.

A day before the film's theatrical release, Bhardwaj shared an emotional note on Instagram expressing immense pride in the project. Referring to his heads of department as the "real heroes," he thanked his team for their "vision, integrity, sweat, blood, and unconditional commitment."

(ANI)