Rani Mukerji celebrates 'Mardaani 3' becoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise. She calls the success 'deeply personal', stating the film is a 'voice for every woman' and reaffirms her commitment to telling stories that matter.

Basking in the success of 'Mardaani 3', actor Rani Mukerji has described the film's milestones as "deeply personal". The film, which opened in theatres last month, has taken the 'Mardaani' franchise forward by becoming the highest-grossing instalment. 'Mardaani 3' has collected Rs 47.55 crore in India, surpassing the earnings of the previous films that made Rs 47.51 crore (Mardaani 2) and Rs 35.86 crore (Mardaani) respectively. It also earned Rs 71.70 crore, beating the previous instalments by a great margin.

'A voice for every woman'

Thrilled over having delivered a hat-trick of hits with the 'Mardaani' films, Rani Mukerji said, "I have always believed that Mardaani is not just a film, it is a voice -- a voice for every woman who refuses to be silenced. The love and success of Mardaani 3 feels deeply personal because it tells me that audiences are not just watching someone like Shivani Shivaji Roy's journey; they are standing with her for justice, for the victory of good over evil. This franchise stood for courage, for the resilience that women carry within them every single day. I am grateful, humbled, and more determined than ever to continue telling stories that matter," as per the press release.

Reflecting on social issues

Reflecting on the hat-trick of hits with 'Mardaani', she explained how the films discusses important social issues. "It will always be a call to address such crimes head-on and tell us not to look away because it might not be affecting us. Even if one girl is affected, targeted, and attacked, it is the failure of our society that we haven't been able to protect her," she continued.

About Mardaani 3

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Mardaani 3' marks the return of Rani Mukerji as the tough and fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film also features a new villain, with Mallika Prasad as the merciless, evil, and powerful 'Amma', she is shown as responsible for handling a beggar mafia, mostly targeting child victims. (ANI)