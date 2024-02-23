Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani radiate joy in traditional attires as they return to Mumbai [PICTURES]

    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

    Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani mesmerized onlookers at the airport post their picturesque Goa wedding. Dressed in traditional attire, their charm, and grace set exemplary couple goals, marking the beginning of a beautiful journey together

    article_image1

    Instagram/ManavManglani

    Following a picturesque wedding ceremony in Goa, the newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were sighted making their inaugural public appearance at the airport

    article_image2

    Instagram/ManavManglani

    Dressed in traditional attire, the couple exuded charm, radiating happiness and flashing radiant smiles for the eager paparazzi

    article_image3

    Instagram/ManavManglani

    Rakul captured onlookers' attention in a resplendent yellow Anarkali ensemble paired with a shimmering golden dupatta, while Jackky looked dapper in an understated off-white kurta

    article_image4

    Instagram/ManavManglani

    Hand in hand, the duo showcased a perfect blend of style and grace, setting exemplary couple goals as they strolled through the airport

    article_image5

    Instagram/ManavManglani

    Their wedding festivities, which took place on February 21 in Goa, paid homage to their diverse cultural backgrounds. Commencing with an Anand Karaj ceremony honoring Rakul's Sikh heritage, the celebrations continued with Pheras in the evening, celebrating Jackky's Sindhi roots

    article_image6

    Instagram/ManavManglani

    Notable personalities from the entertainment industry, including Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur, graced the occasion, adding to the glitz and glamour of the event

    article_image7

    Instagram/ManavManglani

    With their union marked by love, tradition, and the presence of dear friends and family, Rakul and Jackky embarked on a new journey as husband and wife, leaving behind a trail of admiration and well-wishes

