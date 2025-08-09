- Home
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 songs to dedicate to your siblings on this special day
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Celebrate Rakhi with five soulful Bollywood classics—from timeless melodies to modern tributes—perfect to tie the emotional thread between you and your sibling.
Phoolon Ka Taron Ka (Hare Rama Hare Krishna)
A nostalgic anthem sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, it compares a sister to flowers and stars—pure, beautiful, and deeply stirring. The simplicity of its lyrics and melody makes it Raksha Bandhan’s most iconic tune.
Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana (Chhoti Bahen)
A heartfelt plea from sister to brother to honor the Rakhi bond for life—Lata Mangeshkar’s divine voice plus Shankar-Jaikishan’s composition create a timeless Rakhi classic.
Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se (Resham Ki Dori)
This emotional tribute captures a sister’s prayer for her brother—Suman Kalyanpur’s soulful rendition paired with touching lyrics makes it a moving Rakhi ode.
Dhaagon Se Bandhe (Raksha Bandhan, 2022)
A modern yet timeless duet by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal with music by Himesh Reshammiya and lyrics by Irshad Kamil—this track beautifully expresses how Rakhi ties are emotionally bound across distances.
Hum Baheno Ko Liye (Anjaana)
Less ubiquitous but deeply touching—Lata Mangeshkar sings of a brother’s vow to protect his sister forever, delivering warmth and sincerity in every note.