Image Credit : Pixabay

Dhaagon Se Bandhe (Raksha Bandhan, 2022)

A modern yet timeless duet by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal with music by Himesh Reshammiya and lyrics by Irshad Kamil—this track beautifully expresses how Rakhi ties are emotionally bound across distances.

Hum Baheno Ko Liye (Anjaana)

Less ubiquitous but deeply touching—Lata Mangeshkar sings of a brother’s vow to protect his sister forever, delivering warmth and sincerity in every note.